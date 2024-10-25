Nigeria: Ondo Anti-Corruption Commission Receives 36 Petitions in 7 Months

-- No Petition Will Be Swept Under the Carpet, Says Chairman

The Ondo State Public Complaints, Financial Crimes, and Anti-Corruption Commission (SPFACC) has received 36 petitions in the last seven months, according to the Commission's chairman, Justice Williams Akintoroye (Rtd.).

He explained in Akure that these petitions include both written and oral complaints and cover cases involving government officials currently under investigation.

"All complaints and petitions before us are scrutinized and investigated," Akintoroye assured, emphasizing the Commission's commitment to transparency. Of the 36 cases, 75 percent of investigations have been completed, with certain cases ready to be forwarded to the Ministry of Justice for prosecution.

Akintoroye highlighted the Commission's approach to resolution, stating, "Some complaints are resolved directly without involving third parties to maintain peace in the community."

He further emphasized that every case will receive due attention, assuring that "nothing will be swept under the carpet." The Commission's work remains thorough, with criminal matters carefully reviewed in partnership with similar agencies, including the Oyo State Anti-Corruption Agency (OYACA) and the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC).

Despite support from Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa, Akintoroye called for additional resources, such as expanded office space, more vehicles, and increased staff to enhance the Commission's efficacy. He also announced plans for an official website to allow citizens across the state to file complaints remotely.

"We need more space and hands to do our work well," Akintoroye said, underscoring the necessity of further government support for the Commission's operations.