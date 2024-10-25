Burkina Faso: Authorities Confirm the Conscription of Three Missing Media Professionals Amidst a Growing Crackdown on the Press

press release

In front of the African Commission on Human and Peoples' Rights (ACHPR), the Burkinabe authorities broke their silence on the fate of three journalists who disappeared in June: they were drafted into the army. Reporters Without Borders (RSF) condemns forced conscription of journalists who critique the government, and calls on the authorities to provide information on their whereabouts and state of health.

After four months of obstinate silence — despite several appeals by RSF and an editorial signed by 50 African journalists — the Burkinabe authorities have finally provided information on the fate of three of the four media professionals missing since June.

The Burkina Faso delegation to the 81st ordinary session of the African Commission on Human and Peoples' Rights (ACHPR) held in Banjul, the capital of Gambia, broke their silence on the subject after being questioned. The Director General for Human Rights at Burkina Faso's Ministry of Justice, Marcel Zongo, asserted that, "Serge Oulon, Adama Bayala and Kalifara Séré were not subjected to enforced disappearance." The journalists were conscripted "on the basis of the general mobilization and warning decree." Interviewed by RSF after his statement, Marcel Zongo said he did not wish to make "any further comments."

"For the first time in four months, the Burkinabe authorities have acknowledged an open secret: Serge Oulon, Adama Bayala and Kalifara Séré — who all disappeared in a ten-day span in June — were indeed forcibly drafted into the army. RSF condemns these conscriptions, an extreme practice that seeks to punish and silence investigative media professionals critical of the government. We call on Ibrahim Traoré's regime to provide more information about their situation and to communicate the fate and whereabouts of journalist Alain Traoré, who is also still missing. These journalists must be reunited with their families without further delay, and given the freedom to exercise their public interest work of informing us all."

Sadibou Marong

Director of RSF's Sub-Saharan Africa Desk

On 19 October, RSF spoke before the ACHPR, urging the Commission to question the Burkinabe authorities about the enforced disappearance of the four media workers, including Alain Traoré, who was not mentioned by the Burkinabe authorities. At least three commissioners subsequently questioned Burkina Faso on the subject.

Today is the four-month anniversary of the abduction of Atiana Serge Oulon, who was taken from his home by alleged members of the National Intelligence Agency (ANR). The publication director of the investigative newspaper L'Événement, a renowned publication, Atiana Serge Oulon was one of the last journalists to cover security topics. Alain Traoré, editor-in-chief of the “national languages” desk at the private press group Oméga Médias experienced the same fate. Kalifara Séré and Adama Bayala, two news commentators regularly invited on the private TV channel BF1 and known for their criticism of the government, also disappeared on 19 and 28 June in Ouagadougou.