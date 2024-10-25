Nigeria: Tinubu Performs Groundbreaking of 'Sokoto-Badagry Superhighway Project'

Represented by Governor Ahmad Aliyu of Sokoto State, Mr Tinubu said the project was part of his Renewed Hope Agenda

President Bola Tinubu on Thursday performed the groundbreaking of the 1,068-kilometre Sokoto-Badagry superhighway project.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the ceremony was held at the project site in Illela Local Government Area of Sokoto State.

Represented by Governor Ahmad Aliyu of Sokoto State, Mr Tinubu said the project was part of his Renewed Hope Agenda, which aims to encourage infrastructure development and uplift socio-economic activities in the country.

He said the project was a bold vision to develop infrastructure, enhance national connectivity and help grow the economy.

The president pledged to execute viable projects that aligned with the development priorities and population growth with commensurate infrastructure to connect every part of the country.

He urged the people to support the federal government's programmes and charged them to take ownership of the road, adding that, "it is for your own good."

The Minister of Works, David Umahi, said the four legacy highway projects were part of the Renewed Hope Agenda, designed to improve road network and train service connectivity across the six geopolitical zones, to boost socio-economic development.

Mr Umahi listed the projects to include the 750km Lagos-Calabar Coastal Road Corridor; 1,068km Sokoto-Badagry road, Calabar-Abuja superhighway, 482km TransSaharan road, and 439km Akwanga-Jos-Bauchi-Gombe road.

He said the Lagos-Badagry superhighway project was conceived 48 years ago during President Shehu Shagari's administration, adding that it was now being actualised by President Tinubu.

This, he said, demonstrated the president's commitment to economic growth towards improving the social life of the citizens.

He said the project was designed as a concrete road with lighting, installment of CCTV cameras, health, tragic and security stations and other facilities, to enhance prompt response to emergencies.

The minister said the government adopted standard procurement modalities and engaged specialised contractors with global experience of such projects, and assured completion of the project within specifications in phases.

He said the first phase of the project would be completed before 2027, adding that Sokoto state covered 120 kilometres and 258 Kilometres in Kebbi while the remaining portions of the road span across Niger, Kwara and other states.

"President Tinubu believes in one nation as all projects and services are spread across all parts of the country to benefit all citizens."

The minister commended the state government for its support and urged host communities to support the project in view of its benefits.

Mr Umahi also cautioned members of the communities against disturbing contractors or the government.

"Four projects are more than infrastructure but meant for rejuvenating economic, agriculture, tourism, education, health and other benefits to the citizens.

"The Sokoto-Badagry road has been in the pipeline for the past 48 years.

"You can imagine the successive administrations that came and left and not even a single kilometre was done. It remained a dream.

"The Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway was raised by President Tinubu as governor of Lagos State 25 years ago. The President will accomplish all the three legacy projects," he said.

According to him, the federal government needs more than N16 trillion to complete inherited road projects nationwide. He reiterated the government's commitment to complete Sokoto-Kaduna and other road projects in the country.

He said the Tinubu administration inherited 18,932.50 kilometres of ongoing road projects with 2,064 contracts.

The Sultan of Sokoto, Sa'ad Abubakar III, urged the federal government to ensure good roads as bad roads cause accidents and security risks. He said bandits take advantage of the poor condition of roads to perpetrate crimes.

Mr Abubakar also urged the government to consider building railway lines as an alternative to roads, given their advantages to national development.

NAN reports that the event was attended by the Minister of State for Works, Bello Goronyo; Minister of Labour designate, Maigari Dingyadi; Minister of Budget and National Planning, Atiku Bagudu and Adamu Alero, among others.

