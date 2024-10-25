Nigeria: Civil Defence Arrests Four Over Alleged Stealing of Railway Infrastructure - Official

An official said one of the suspects escaped from custody.

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) says it has detained four people in connection with alleged vandalism and stealing of railway infrastructure in the Eha-Amufu Community of Enugu State.

The Commandant of NSCDC, Enugu State Command, Cyprian Otoibhi, said this at a news briefing in his office on Thursday.

Mr Otoibhi said that hundreds of sliced railway lines and slippers worth multi-million naira were carefully concealed under several bags of sawdust.

He also said that the four suspects were allegedly involved in the illegal excavation of the railway lines and slippers in the community on 22 October at about 7:15 a.m.

According to him, a patrol team from the Isi-Uzo Division of the NSCDC, acting on credible intelligence from an informant, intercepted a truck fully loaded with stolen railway slippers on the Amkpe-Ogbete-Mgbuji Road within Eha-Amufu Community.

"The driver, his conductor and three other suspects found in the truck were detained in connection with the crime.

"After placing the suspects under surveillance, the NSCDC swiftly moved in to intercept the truck shortly after it left the Ogbete axis of the Eha-Amufu Community.

"Unfortunately, while the driver managed to escape from custody, the remaining suspects were detained and currently undergoing questioning at the NSCDC Command Headquarters.

"The suspects included Nafiu Sani, 25; Isa Bakoji, 24; Abdulsalam Zakari, 19; and Bala Abubakar, 30," the commandant said.

He further said that the team recovered one blue-coloured DAF truck, hundreds of sliced railway lines, and slippers.

He commended the team for their swift action and affirmed the corps' dedication to combating all forms of vandalism and sabotage of public infrastructure.

"The protection of national infrastructure, such as railway lines, is a priority for the NSCDC.

"We will continue to work relentlessly to ensure that such criminal activities are curtailed and those responsible brought to justice.

"I urge members of the public to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities around public assets to any security agencies," Mr Otoibhi said.

He said that investigations had commenced, adding that efforts were on to get the fleeing driver and other local collaborators in the crime.

"The suspects will be charged to court upon the conclusion of the investigation," he said.

Mr Otoibhi urged members of the public to cooperate with security agencies by providing timely and actionable information that could aid in the fight against vandalism and other crimes in the state.

(NAN)