Liberia Drops Six Places in Latest FIFA World Rankings

25 October 2024
The Liberian Investigator (Monrovia)
By Edwin B. Dolo

Monrovia — Liberia has fallen six places in the latest FIFA World Rankings for October, following back-to-back defeats in the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers. The Lone Star now sit at 149th out of 211 FIFA member countries, while on the African continent, they are ranked 44th.

Liberia's previous ranking of 143rd in September came after a 1-1 draw away to Togo. However, a crushing 3-0 home defeat to Algeria and successive losses to Equatorial Guinea have caused the country's ranking to slip significantly.

The poor results led to the resignation of head coach Mario Marinica, with Thomas Kojo stepping in as interim coach. Kojo, who nearly guided Liberia to the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations finals, will begin his interim tenure this month with a match against Sierra Leone in the African Nations Championship qualifiers.

Elsewhere on the continent, Morocco moved up one spot to 13th globally, maintaining their position as Africa's top-ranked team. Senegal and Egypt complete the top three in Africa.

There was further good news for African football as Comoros and Sudan made significant strides in the rankings, both climbing 10 places. Comoros, now ranked 108th, and Sudan, 110th, earned their jumps after home-and-away victories over Tunisia and Ghana, respectively, in the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

On the global stage, Argentina remains the top-ranked team, though their lead over France (2nd) and Spain (3rd) has narrowed. England (4th), Brazil (5th), and Belgium (6th) held steady in their positions, while Portugal (7th, up 1) and Italy (9th, up 1) made small gains. The Netherlands (8th, down 1) and Colombia (10th, down 1) complete the top 10, with Germany (11th, up 2) knocking on the door of the elite.

