Liberia: Senate Mediates Between Speaker Koffa and Aggrieved Representatives

Monrovia — In an effort to resolve the ongoing impasse within the House of Representatives, Speaker Cllr. Fonati Koffa has withdrawn his writ of prohibition filed with the Supreme Court against members of the Anti-Koffa bloc. This move followed the intervention of the Liberian Senate, which established a mediation committee to address the internal conflict.

Speaker Koffa initially sought the Supreme Court's intervention to prevent what he described as "illegal separate sessions" by a faction of lawmakers. According to his legal team, the writ aimed to halt any legislative or judicial actions conducted outside the lawful proceedings of the House.

However, after the Senate's mediation efforts, Koffa agreed to withdraw the petition. A statement from the Senate emphasized the need for resolution in the interest of peace and maintaining a stable legislative body, which is vital for Liberia's democratic governance.

On Thursday, October 24, the Senate held a consultative meeting and formed a five-member committee to mediate the dispute. The committee is chaired by Grand Bassa County Senator Gbehzohngar Findley, with Rivercess County Senator Wellington Gevon Smith serving as co-chair. Other members include Senator Thomas Yaya Nimely of Grand Gedeh County, Senator Gbleh-bo Brown of Maryland County, and Senator Dabah Varplilah of Grand Cape Mount County.

The Senate's press release underscored the significance of their intervention, stressing that resolving the conflict is crucial for legislative stability and the continuation of Liberia's democratic governance.

Tensions within the House of Representatives have been rising due to dissatisfaction with Speaker Koffa's leadership from a bloc of lawmakers. The mediation committee is tasked with facilitating dialogue between the factions and working toward a peaceful solution.