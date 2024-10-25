Liberia: Senate Mediates Between Speaker Koffa and Aggrieved Representatives

25 October 2024
The Liberian Investigator (Monrovia)
By Nyantee S. Togba

Monrovia — In an effort to resolve the ongoing impasse within the House of Representatives, Speaker Cllr. Fonati Koffa has withdrawn his writ of prohibition filed with the Supreme Court against members of the Anti-Koffa bloc. This move followed the intervention of the Liberian Senate, which established a mediation committee to address the internal conflict.

Speaker Koffa initially sought the Supreme Court's intervention to prevent what he described as "illegal separate sessions" by a faction of lawmakers. According to his legal team, the writ aimed to halt any legislative or judicial actions conducted outside the lawful proceedings of the House.

However, after the Senate's mediation efforts, Koffa agreed to withdraw the petition. A statement from the Senate emphasized the need for resolution in the interest of peace and maintaining a stable legislative body, which is vital for Liberia's democratic governance.

On Thursday, October 24, the Senate held a consultative meeting and formed a five-member committee to mediate the dispute. The committee is chaired by Grand Bassa County Senator Gbehzohngar Findley, with Rivercess County Senator Wellington Gevon Smith serving as co-chair. Other members include Senator Thomas Yaya Nimely of Grand Gedeh County, Senator Gbleh-bo Brown of Maryland County, and Senator Dabah Varplilah of Grand Cape Mount County.

The Senate's press release underscored the significance of their intervention, stressing that resolving the conflict is crucial for legislative stability and the continuation of Liberia's democratic governance.

Tensions within the House of Representatives have been rising due to dissatisfaction with Speaker Koffa's leadership from a bloc of lawmakers. The mediation committee is tasked with facilitating dialogue between the factions and working toward a peaceful solution.

Read the original article on Liberian Investigator.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 The Liberian Investigator. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.