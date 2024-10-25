Liberia: My Experience As a Journalist On the Trip to Pristina, Kosovo (October 1-5, 2024)

Monrovia — Having the opportunity to visit Kosovo was a once-in-a-lifetime experience for which I am eternally grateful to the European Union for selecting me.

Sponsored by the EU and the EEAS, I left Liberia on September 30, 2024, following an invitation from the Director of the Strategic Communication Media Communities in the Age of Disinformation event.

My journey began at Roberts International Airport on an early Monday morning, with a short flight to Accra, Ghana. From there, I departed Accra at 19:35, arriving in Istanbul, Turkey, at 5:35 a.m.

On Tuesday, October 1, I arrived in Istanbul and waited for my connecting flight to Pristina, Kosovo, where I met many fellow Africans boarding the same flight. Upon arrival at Pristina International Airport, we went through the usual security screening and were asked a single question before our passports were stamped. I purchased a SIM card for communication and hired a taxi to take me to the hotel.

As I drove from the airport, I couldn't believe I was in a country that had experienced a civil war. Signs of war-torn areas were scarce as I observed the beautiful city of Pristina.

Minutes later, I arrived at the luxurious Swiss Diamond Hotel at Sheshi Nënë Tereza. At the reception, I was warmly greeted by two women and a man who asked, "Madam, are you here for the event?" I smiled and responded, "Yes," to which they all replied, "WELCOME!" I was amazed by their hospitality. After settling in, I decided to explore the city with a fellow journalist from Lesotho named Silence. We visited the city center, stores, and restaurants, admiring Pristina's charm and friendly people.

Day 2: October 2

We were invited to an optional welcome drink at Vendum Café/Restaurant, where a few colleagues joined for an informal acquaintance night before the two-day event.

Day 3: October 3

The event began with breakfast and welcome remarks from Mr. Alvo Orav, the EU Ambassador in Kosovo. He highlighted the significance of the event, noting that the new enemy of our time is disinformation and Foreign Information Manipulation and Interference (FIMI). Orav discussed the dangers of unchecked disinformation, its potential to cause societal harm, and the need for cooperation across countries to combat FIMI effectively. He stressed the importance of unity in the fight for truth and security, particularly in the context of Russia's manipulation in the ongoing Ukraine war.

EEAS Head of Division Andrea Matte Fontana also welcomed the journalists, emphasizing the need for connectivity and collaboration in combating disinformation. He noted that FIMI has become a global weapon, affecting numerous regions, including the Ukraine-Russia conflict. Fontana encouraged journalists to strengthen investigative reporting and work together to counter the spread of disinformation.

Former President of Kosovo, Atifete Jahjaga, delivered the keynote speech, emphasizing the essential role of a free and safe press in democratic societies. She spoke about Kosovo's struggle to define media freedoms post-liberation and the impact of media on democracy. Jahjaga reflected on her experience as Kosovo's first female president, noting how the media's focus on her gender, appearance, and personal life limited her policy impact. She called for greater gender equality in media and politics and for all stakeholders to collaborate in safeguarding democratic institutions.

The event included several sessions covering topics such as "The Future of Journalism in the Age of Disinformation," "Digital Storytelling and AI-Generated Content," and "Tools to Detect Disinformation." During a break, I was honored to be interviewed by Linnea Wesslen, an EEAS official, about my views on the event and my impressions of the city.

Following the event, participants gathered for a cultural activity at Newborn, where we enjoyed a guided tour of the city and informal discussions.

Day 4: October 4

The second day of the event featured a panel discussion on "Navigating the Future of FIMI Strategies for a New Era." The panel examined the increasing threats to independent journalism, focusing on Russia's use of FIMI to undermine trust and leverage control over future programs. The discussion highlighted how right-wing and left-wing media proxies contribute to the degradation of journalism by supporting authoritarian regimes.

In closing, EEAS Head of Division Andrea Matteo Fontana thanked participants and urged us to apply the knowledge gained during the program. He emphasized the importance of sharing this knowledge with colleagues and promoting fact-checking, disinformation awareness, and media professionalism.

After the event, some colleagues checked out, but I stayed another night at the Swiss Diamond Hotel, where memories of my time in Pristina lingered. The four days spent in Kosovo gave me a deeper understanding of the country's resilience, from its war-torn past to its vibrant present. I was moved by the inscription "FREE UKRAINE" at the city square, a reminder of Kosovo's solidarity with others facing conflict.

The people, restaurants, historical buildings, and my exploration of the city left lasting impressions on me. While I couldn't cover all of Pristina, I was convinced that peace truly matters.

I extend my heartfelt gratitude to the European Union for affording me this opportunity and to the Liberia Broadcasting System for making this experience possible. These are memories I will cherish forever.