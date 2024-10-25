Nigeria: Elegance, Sophistication of the New Minister of Women Affairs, Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim

The new Minister of Women Affairs, Hon Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim has a proven track record of service, integrity, and most importantly, a very compassionate and empathetic woman who feels the pains of others and act to relieve them.

She embodies a harmonious blend of intelligence, elegance and compassion, making her a captivating and inspiring fellow.

Her humility, modesty and work rate endears her to those who have had encounter with her.

Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim Is a sophisticated woman who exudes refinement, elegance and poise. She is Intelligent and insightful, engaging, she is poised under pressure, calm, with an easily noticeable composed demeanor.

The minister's activities and growth trajectory right from her appointment as Director-General of National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) where she enforced and administer the provisions of the NAPTIP Act has been very commendable.

Within the period of her short stint, she coordinated and enforced all other laws on Trafficking in persons and related offences.

She adopted effective measures for the prevention and eradication of trafficking in persons and related offences and recorded many breakthroughs during the period.

Ibrahim Sulaiman stepped up her gracefulness as the then President redeployed her as Federal Commissioner, National commission for Refugees, Migrants and Internally Displaced Persons (NCFRMI).

NCFRMI is a protection and a humanitarian body dedicated to ensuring that the right of persons of concerns are always upheld.

She successfully advised the Federal Government on Policy matters relating to refugees, migrants and internally displaced persons;

She Protected and assisted IDPs and sought the collaboration of other MDAs for such protection and assistance.

Hon Imaan coordinated migration issues, protected migrants and their families, including other Nationals resident in Nigeria, pursuant to the provisions of international conventions, protocols and treaties guiding the protection of rights and promotion of the welfare of migrants;

Through the Consultative Committee, she and her team provided a platform for the uniform administration of migration for formulating, reviewing and implementing a national policy on migration and development, and worked towards eliminating irregular migration and encouraged orderly and regular migration of Nigerians.

In collaboration with relevant agencies of government, she ensured compliance with the provisions of the Kampala Convention; supported State Governments in the creation and maintenance of an updated register of all IDPs within their jurisdiction and many other achievements.

The minister is an articulate and expressive individual, very open-minded and curious, embracing new ideas and experiences, with the capacity to gracefully navigate challenges.

Her love and compassion for people became more manifest before the 2023 general election where she campaigned vigorously for the APC, and many other interventions in her Nasarawa home state, which eventually led to her being appointed as Minister of State, Police Affairs.

At her state level, the minister provided scholarship opportunities to indigenes of the State for both local and international graduate and postgraduate studies, she created employment opportunities for women and youth at federal government Ministries, Departments, and Agencies.

She supported the enlistment of Nasarawa State indigenes into the Nigeria Police Academy, Wudil in Kano State, empowered over 1000 women and youth in skill acquisition in Nasarawa State for self reliance.

Other recent achievements in her Policy leadership role as the Minister of State for Police Affairs include, leading an ambitious Renewed Hope Police Reform program, to strengthen internal security in Nigeria.

Other specific achievements included

supporting a fast-tracked delivery of the National Criminal Data Fusion Center (NCDFC) for the Nigeria Police Force, which is at advanced stage of completion, championing a strategic shift towards community policing to improve overall safety and security of communities, secured commitment on technical assistance and funding from various partners locally and internationally for strengthening the NPF.

And also launched the Young and Secure Project in collaboration with the Federal Ministry of Youth Development, to build trust and promote the relationship between the youth and the Police.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Women Nigeria By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The list of her achievements cannot be fully exhausted in this article.

As she resumes her new role as Women Affairs Minister, Hon Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim would help in building a Nigerian Society that guarantees equal access to social, economic and wealth creation opportunities to all, irrespective of gender, places premium on protection of the child, the aged and persons with disabilities.

She would focus attention of key operators in both private and public sectors on mainstreaming the concerns of these groups of people in national development process".

The ministry is expected to serve as the national vehicle to bring about speedy and healthy development of Nigerian Women, Children, the socially disadvantaged and physically challenged, and the main-streaming of their rights and privileges in national development process".

May Hon Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim succeed.

Jonathan Eze is a Media professional and publisher of Ourtimesng.com