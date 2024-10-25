Kenya: Senate Email Crashes After Receiving Over 200,000 Submissions On Term Limits Extension

Capital FM
Senate Session.
25 October 2024
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Sharon Resian

Nairobio — The Senate email system has crashed after receiving over 200,000 submissions on new term limits extension.

Among the proposals include the extension of the Presidential and Members of Parliament term limits from five to seven years.

More to follow....

