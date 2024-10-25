Kenya: Senate Extends Deadline for Constitution Amendment Bill Feedback After 200,000 Submissions

The Senate has extended the deadline for public submissions on the Constitution of Kenya (Amendment) Bill to Saturday, October 26, 2024, at 5 PM.

This decision comes after the Senate’s email system crashed due to an overwhelming response, receiving over 200,000 submissions regarding the proposed extension of term limits.

The Standing Committee on Justice, Legal Affairs, and Human Rights is conducting a public hearing on the Bill today in the Senate Chambers. Among the key proposals is an extension of the presidential and Members of Parliament’s term limits from five to seven years.

In a statement on Friday, the Senate directed the public to send their submissions to senatejlahrc@parliament.go.ke and apologized for any inconvenience caused.

On October 2, the Senate invited public views on the Constitution of Kenya (Amendment) Bill, 2024, which seeks to implement the term extensions along with other proposals. Sponsored by Nandi Senator Samson Cherargei, the Bill aims to amend Article 136 of the Constitution, allowing Presidents to serve seven-year terms.

This proposal would also apply to other elected officials, including Governors and Members of Parliament. Currently, elected leaders serve five-year terms before seeking re-election, with Presidents and Governors limited to two consecutive terms, while Members of Parliament and MCAs face no term limits.

Additionally, the Bill proposes the creation of the office of the Prime Minister, appointed by the President, echoing recommendations made in the National Dialogue Committee and the Building Bridges Initiative reports.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Kenya Governance Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

“The Bill seeks to amend Article 151 by inserting Article 151A, which proposes to create the office of the Prime Minister, who shall be appointed by the President from among the Members of Parliament. The Prime Minister shall be the leader of the largest party or coalition of parties in Parliament,” the Bill states in part.

The Bill further suggests involving the Senate in approving the deployment of the Kenya Defense Forces within the country, a shift from the current law that requires executive approval from the National Assembly.

The Bill also proposes an amendment to Article 181 of the Constitution regarding the removal procedure for county governors and deputy governors, allowing impeachment decisions to be challenged only at the Supreme Court.