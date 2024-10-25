Nigeria: In a Conflicting Verdict, Another Court Okays Kano Local Govt Polls

25 October 2024
Leadership (Abuja)
By Hafsat Bello Bahara

A Kano State High Court has directed the Kano State Independent Electoral Commission (KANSIEC) to proceed with the planned local government elections scheduled for Saturday, October 26, in contrast to a previous order of a Federal High Court sitting in Kano, which invalidated the composition of the electoral body.

Justice Sanusi Ma'aji issued the order on Friday in a case filed by KANSIEC against the All Progressives Congress (APC) and 13 others. The presiding judge declared that KANSIEC has the constitutional authority to conduct, supervise, and oversee local government elections across the 44 local government areas in the State. Justice Ma'aji further stated that any efforts to obstruct the electoral process was invalid.

In addition, the judge ordered security agencies to ensure the safety of voters and the protection of lives and property during the election, which is set for October 26.

LEADERSHIP recalls that earlier on Tuesday, Justice Simon Amobeda of the Federal High Court in Kano had halted the scheduled election over concerns that the chairman of KANSIEC was a card-carrying member of the ruling NNPP in the State.

This prior ruling had sparked concerns among state officials and civil society groups, who argued that it undermined Kano's democratic rights.

The Kano state governor, Abba Kabir Yusuf, had discarded the order and declared that the poll will go ahead as planned.

