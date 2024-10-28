Chad Launches Vaccination Against Malaria, Pneumococcal Disease and Rotavirus Diarrhea

N'djaména — Chad has launched three vital new vaccines in its Expanded Programme on Immunization. These are vaccines against malaria, pneumococcal infections and rotavirus diarrhea, making Chad one of the first countries to introduce three vaccines at the same time. The introductions are being implemented by the Ministry of Health with support from Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance, UNICEF and WHO.Malaria, pneumococcal infections and rotavirus diarrhea are among the main causes of infant mortality not only in Chad, but across Africa. These vaccines provide new powerful tools in the public health arsenal to fight diseases that have ravaged Chadian communities for far too long.

The deployment of these vaccines will be done at the national level for vaccines against pneumonia and diarrhea, and in several phases for the malaria vaccine, with an initial launch in 28 health districts. For the malaria vaccine, this process is strategic to ensure optimal vaccine coverage in the hardest-hit areas and guarantee a rapid and significant impact.

Impact of the malaria, PCV and rotavirus vaccines

This makes Chad the 14th country to introduce malaria vaccine into the national immunization program, in alignment with Immunization Agenda 2023. By integrating these innovative vaccines into its prevention strategies, Chad is taking a giant step towards achieving the ambitious goal set by WHO of a 90% reduction in malaria-related mortality by 2030.

"The vaccine is an additional tool in the fight against malaria. It has been chosen by the country on the basis of its prequalification, ensuring a guarantee of quality, efficacy and safety for its integration into the vaccination program," said Dr Abdelmadjid Abderahim, Minister of Public Health. "It will specifically target all children aged 0-23 months by December 31, 2023."

"I chose to vaccinate my child because I saw how dangerous malaria can be. I am committed to ensuring that my child receives all four doses of the vaccine, and I will take other measures, such as making sure she sleeps under a treated mosquito net," said Mariam Aboubakar, whose daughter was the first to receive the malaria vaccine.

In introducing the pneumococcal conjugate vaccine (PCV) into the national immunization program, Chad seeks to protect children against pneumococcal infections, a fearsome pathogen responsible for serious illnesses such as pneumonia, meningitis and septicemia. These infections are one of the main causes of infant mortality in Chad and globally, particularly in children under five.

It is against this backdrop that the introduction of PCV into routine immunization in Chad is of the utmost importance. This vaccine has proved to be impactful as a tool in reducing the incidence of bacterial pneumonia and meningitis. Introduction of PCV is projected to avert up to 5,000 deaths per year.

Countries that have already integrated PCV into their vaccination programs have seen a significant reduction in infant mortality, demonstrating the effectiveness of this intervention in preventing serious respiratory illnesses in children. This success suggests similar benefits for Chad, where the vaccine will help protect thousands of children against these potentially fatal diseases.

In addition to respiratory infections, diarrhea is another major cause of infant mortality in Chad. Severe diarrhea, often caused by rotavirus, leads to acute dehydration which, if not treated promptly, can be fatal. Before the introduction of rotavirus vaccines, around 40% of hospital admissions for severe diarrhea in young children in the region were attributed to this virus.

Every year, it is estimated that over 200,000 children under the age of five in Africa die as a result of diarrhea, a large proportion of which is due to rotavirus, a figure that highlights the urgent need for vaccine intervention.

In response to this threat, multiple countries have already introduced the rotavirus vaccine into their immunization programs, with encouraging results. Available data show a significant reduction in cases of severe diarrhea, ranging from 30% to 50% in some countries. This reduction not only saves lives, but also helps to relieve hospital overcrowding and already overburdened healthcare systems.

By integrating the rotavirus vaccine into its national immunization program, Chad is taking a crucial step towards protecting its children against these potentially fatal diseases.

Partnership for preparation and implementation

In readiness for these introductions, the World Health Organization (WHO), Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance, UNICEF, the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation (BMGF), and other partners worked closely with national health authorities to strengthen key vaccine introduction measures.

Effective vaccine introduction requires comprehensive systems including the adoption of a national immunization policy and guidelines, the integration of the new vaccine into the distribution schedule of other vaccines and health interventions, development of an operational roll-out plan, training of health personnel, investment in infrastructure, technical capacity, vaccine storage, community engagement and demand creation, as well as formative supervision, monitoring and evaluation of the process to ensure the quality of vaccine distribution.

"The launch of the malaria vaccine marks an important milestone in the prevention and control of the disease, particularly in protecting children from serious illness and death. We are committed to supporting national health authorities to ensure effective deployment of the malaria vaccine as well as the scaling up of other malaria control measures, said Dr Blanche Anya, WHO Representative in Chad.

Commenting on the development, Thabani Maphosa, Gavi's Chief Country Programmes and Delivery Officer said, "Preparing to introduce three vaccines at once is no simple task, and we commend the Ministry of Health, the Government of Chad, frontline health and community workers, and all partners for the strong commitment to child health demonstrated by this pioneering effort. Across the African continent, we have seen the transformative impact the introduction of these three vaccines can have on health and development, families, communities and health systems. Gavi remains committed to working with our Alliance in partners to support the vision of a healthier, more prosperous future for Chad."

These three vaccines, combined with the efforts already in place, mark a decisive step towards reducing infant mortality in Chad. By combining prevention, appropriate care and vaccination, the country is positioning itself to meet the public health challenges that have for too long weighed heavily on the most vulnerable communities. The joint efforts of the Ministry of Health, Gavi, UNICEF, WHO, and other health partners demonstrate the shared commitment to integrating these life-saving vaccines into the national immunization program.

Notes to editors

Since 2019, Ghana, Kenya and Malawi have been administering the RTS,S vaccine on a four-dose schedule to children from around 5 months of age in selected districts as part of the pilot program, known as the Malaria Vaccine Implementation Program (MVIP). Over 2 million children have been vaccinated against malaria in the three African countries under the MVIP, with more than 8 million doses administered, resulting in a remarkable 13% drop in all-cause mortality among vaccine-age children, as well as a considerable reduction in severe malaria cases and hospitalizations.

Gavi, UNICEF, WHO and partners are working closely with African countries introducing the malaria vaccine to ensure delivery and impact. The burden of malaria is heaviest in Africa, which accounted for around 94% of global malaria cases and 95% of malaria-related deaths in 2022. In 2022, 249 million cases of malaria were recorded worldwide, resulting in 608,000 deaths. Of these deaths, 77% involved children under the age of 5, mainly in Africa.

