Liberia Trains First Certified Road Safety Auditors to Curb Rising Traffic Fatalities

Liberia's National Road Fund (NRF), in partnership with the International Road Federation, has completed training the country's first certified road safety auditors, aiming to reduce road accidents and improve safety for all road users.

The team of road safety engineers includes experts from the NRF, the Ministry of Public Works, and the Ministry of Transport. The training focused on ensuring the safety of all road users, particularly vulnerable groups such as pedestrians and cyclists.

Highlighting the importance of this initiative, Joseta Neufville-Wento, Manager of the National Road Fund, emphasized its timeliness, especially as Liberia grapples with rising accident fatalities and climate-related disasters. "The need for robust road safety measures has never been more urgent," she stated firmly.

According to the International Road Assessment Programme, nearly three thousand people lose their lives in road crashes worldwide every day, making road accidents the leading cause of death for young people. In Liberia, 232 lives were tragically lost to road-related fatalities in 2023, with children disproportionately affected.

Madam Neufville-Wento expressed confidence that the new road safety auditors would enable the NRF to make more informed decisions regarding the environmental impacts of road and bridge maintenance and construction projects. "We will identify risks, implement solutions that save lives, and are pleased that both the Ministry of Public Works and the Ministry of Transport now have certified road safety auditors. This expertise will help make public infrastructure climate-resilient, user-friendly, and safe for all," she added.

Minister of Public Works Roland Giddings also praised the NRF for this milestone achievement. He noted that the Ministry has a comprehensive plan to begin the rehabilitation of essential roads, including Caldwell Road, Logan Town, Bradstreet, and other key routes across the country.

"As we fully enter the dry season, there will be robust maintenance work along the Freeport to Gabriel Tucker Bridge corridor," Minister Giddings revealed, urging citizens to anticipate adjustments in their travel plans due to increased traffic caused by ongoing maintenance activities nationwide.