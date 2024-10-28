Nigeria: Obasanjo's Attack On Tinubu Self-Serving, Borne Out of Envy, Says Yoruba Group

Abuja — The Convener of Conscience of Yoruba Nation Group, Kole Omololu, yesterday faulted the attack on President Bola Tinubu by former President Olusegun Obasanjo, saying that Tinubu had a plan, which he shared with Nigerians contrary to the claim by the former president.

Recall that Obasanjo had in an interview with News Central Television, said "a president entered the office without a plan, and made pronouncements on issues he has not studied."

However, the former president did not mention the name of the president he was referring to.

But Omololu in a statement said Obasanjo wanted to be the only successful president from Southern Nigeria.

He said to achieve that, the former president must undermine every other southerner who emerges, despite his best efforts to stop them, as President of Nigeria.

Omololu stressed that it was for that reason that Obasanjo undermined former President Goodluck Jonathan by lying that he was maintaining a killer squad of former Abacha hitmen to target political enemies.

He said: "Like many Nigerians, we of the Conscience of Yoruba Nation Group an affiliate group of Afenifere woke up to watch the interview of former President Olusegun Obasanjo granted to News-Central Television, of which he made several fallacious claims, chief of which is that the President, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, entered office without a plan, and makes pronouncements on issues he has not studied.

"Nothing could be farther from the truth: President Tinubu had a plan and shared that plan with Nigerians before Nigerians convincingly elected him as their President, and rejected the candidate sponsored by General Obasanjo."

The group maintained that Tinubu's strategy was so well disseminated during the 2023 election campaign season.

Omololu said unlike any other president, including Obasanjo, Tinubu hit the ground running with his plan in which he implemented subsidy removal on Day One and floated the Naira within weeks.

He added that Tinubu also achieved local government autonomy via a judicial victory at the Supreme Court on Thursday, July 11, 2024, even as he introduced student loans five days later on Wednesday, July 17, 2024.

He emphasised that the policies and reforms of the Tinubu-led administration are working.

He pointed out that Nigeria's fuel imports have crashed, saying the country is now consuming less than 50 per cent of what it allegedly consumed before Tinubu implemented fuel subsidy removal.

He said the reason was that due to price equalisation with neighbouring countries, the smuggling of cheap Nigerian fuel to other countries in the West African subregion has ended.