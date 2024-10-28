Southern Africa: SADC Must Urge Independent Recount of Rigged Mozambique Elections

press release

The Democratic Alliance (DA) condemns the recent Mozambican presidential election, which was marred by widespread irregularities, violence, and political assassinations.

The Mozambican electoral commission's declaration of Daniel Chapo as President - with a claimed 70.6% of the vote - is not only suspect but indicative of a deeply compromised electoral process.

Reports of blatant fraud, vote tampering, and intimidation have cast a dark shadow over Mozambique's democracy. Observers, including the European Union, documented "irregularities during counting and unjustified alterations of results at polling stations." These findings raise serious concerns about the legitimacy of the election and the violation of Mozambican citizens' right to freely choose their leaders.

Most disturbingly, the violent assassination of two advisers to Venâncio Mondlane, Chapo's leading opponent, have added to an atmosphere of fear and suppression. Elvino Dias, Mondlane's lawyer, and a spokesperson for the Podemos party were gunned down just days before the announcement of official results. Such acts of political violence undermine trust in the country's institutions and cast a grim pall over this election.

The Southern African Development Community (SADC) has a critical role to play in ensuring peace, democracy, and stability in the region. We call on the SADC to urgently intervene and demand an independent recount of the votes. Only through transparency and accountability can the will of the Mozambican people be recognised.

Failure to address these irregularities could fuel further unrest and civil disobedience, with the threat of escalating violence looming large. Regional leaders cannot ignore the voices of Mozambique's youth and civil society who seek a future free from corruption and repression. Now, more than ever, Mozambique needs strong, principled leadership to avoid further instability.

The DA, as part of South Africa's Government of National Unity, urges the SADC to act swiftly, with a commitment to uphold democratic principles and prevent a crisis that could reverberate across southern Africa.

South Africa stands with the people of Mozambique in their demand for a fair and just electoral process.