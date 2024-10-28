South Africa: President Welcomes Release of Preliminary Election Results in Mozambique

President Cyril Ramaphosa has welcomed the release of the preliminary results of the general elections in Mozambique by the National Electoral Commission (CNE).

The general elections were held in Mozambique on 09 October 2024.

The Mozambican Constitutional Council is expected to validate and proclaim the electoral results in the next 14 days.

The Presidency said on Sunday that, based on the preliminary results, President Ramaphosa offered his warm congratulations to President-Elect Daniel Chapo and his party, FRELIMO.

President Ramaphosa commended the people of Mozambique for their active and enthusiastic participation in the elections, especially women who constituted 53 percent of the voters.

Similarly, President Ramaphosa applauded the CNE for the professional way in which they conducted the elections.

"The President notes that these elections are historic since they were held 32 years following the signing of the General Peace Agreement (GPA), which brought an end to the civil war and introduced multi-party democracy in Mozambique," said the Presidency.

It said President Ramaphosa has expressed concern about the ongoing post-election violence and the deaths of Elvino Dias and Paulo Guambe and other people who have lost their lives.

The President conveyed his deepest condolences to the Government of the Republic of Mozambique and the families of the deceased.

"President Ramaphosa reiterates the call made by various leaders in Mozambique to the law enforcement agencies to speedily investigate these incidents and bring the perpetrators to justice.

"Furthermore, President Ramaphosa calls for calm and restraint and urges all the disaffected parties to exhaust the established legal remedies to resolve their election grievances," said the Presidency.

President Ramaphosa remains committed to strengthening the historic and fraternal relations between South Africa and Mozambique as well as consolidation of peace and security to enable the country to fully realise its potential for development.