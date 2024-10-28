Nairobi — Activist Boniface Mwangi has been traced to the Kamukunji police station hours after he was picked up by police from his Machakos home.

This is after his family located him 50 kilometres from where had been picked up by six men.

According to his wife Njeri Mwangi, police had accused him of inciting the public to cause violence.

"They are holding him over claims of incitement to violence. It is all about this marathon," said Njeri.

His arrest came ahead of his planned protests at the Standard Chartered marathon that took place on Sunday.

The marathon went on uninterrupted amid heavy security.

During the event, major roads were blocked for those participating and police had said that they feared his followers would have infiltrated the event and cause violence.

Mwangi had called for protests at the marathon which raised concerns among the state security agencies and organizers.

There were fears the protests would ruin the image of the marathon and attract attention.

Mwangi had been mobilizing his followers to join the protest at the marathon as one way of expressing discontent about the country's leadership.

This also prompted government affiliated social media users to launch an attack on him online.

They branded him a traitor online ahead of the marathon but Mwangi continued undeterred to mobilize for the protests.

"Will you show up to cheer friends at the Standard Chartered marathon? You are a crucial part of the race, your cheering will motivate and energise the athletes and help reform our country in the process."