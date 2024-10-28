Kenya: Activist Boniface Mwangi Reportedly Abducted After Threats to Infiltrate Standard Chartered Marathon

Nairobi — Activist Boniface Mwangi is missing after being reportedly picked up by unknown people Sunday from his Machakos home.

On her X account, his wife Njeri Mwangi confirmed the incident detailing that the unknown persons picked him at 7:15 am.

"This morning at around 7.15, six uninformed people went to courage base and forcefully took my husband @bonifacemwangi from the house. I have no idea who, why or where they have taken him," Njeri wrote on X.

This coming hours after the activist threatened to hijack the Standard Chartered Marathon by mobilizing the youth to occupy roads where the event was set to take place.

Major roads had been blocked including Dagoretti Road Interchange, Southern Bypass/ Ngong Rod Interchange, and Southern Bypass/ Langata Road Interchange.

Other roads include the ICD turning point and Traffic diversion and the Southrn Bypass from Waityaki way to pave way for those participating in the marathon.

Mwangi had mobilized his followers to wear the hats with the national colors and the national flag as part of their sports gear and carry placards castigating the President William Ruto administration.

"This is how; adorn the national flag as part of your sports gear, wear hats with the national colours, wear a bandana with the message RutoMustGo, record protest chants and share online and bring a placard with your message to Ruto," he said.

The activist also told his supporters to adopt the Kasongo song as their marathon chant record protest chants and any form of brutality and share them online

"Will you show up to cheer friends at the Standard Chartered marathon? You are a crucial part of the race, your cheering will motivate and energise the athletes and help reform our country in the process,"Mwangi directed

"Stay calm and peaceful and have fun!" He added.