Nigeria: Withheld Salaries - NASU, SSANU Declare Nationwide Strike

The Joint Action Committee (JAC) of non-teaching staff unions in the universities, has directed its members to proceed on a nationwide indefinite strike on Monday.

It said this followed the non payment of the four months withheld salaries of its members.

The JAC comprises the Non-Academic Staff Union of Educational and Associated Institutions (NASU) and Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU).

This was contained in a circular addressed to all branch chairmen in the universities and inter-university centres.

The circular was jointly signed by Mr Peters Adeyemi, General-Secretary of NASU, and Mr Mohammed Ibrahim, President, of SSANU, was issued in Abuja on Sunday.

The circular was entitled, "Latest development in respect of the withheld four months salaries".

It said JAC regretted that in spite of President Bola Tinubu's approval for the 50 per cent of the four months withheld salaries to be paid none of its members had received any payment.

"It is on record that JAC of NASU and SSANU has issued multiple notices to the government to redress this ugly situation. However, the sincerity of government to our cause is in doubt.

"In view of this, the leadership of JAC has decided that the effective date for the strike be moved to mid-night of Sunday, 27th October 2024.

"This is to allow the Branch Officers of NASU to be on ground before commencing the strike. We have to do this strategic change in timing for effective co-ordination and for both unions to be on same page.

"We express our deepest appreciation for your steadfast commitment to the leadership and we affirm our determination to persist in this struggle until ultimate victory is secured,"' it said. (NAN)