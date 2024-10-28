Nigeria: Fresh Crisis in Nigerian Universities As SSANU, NASU Declare Nationwide Strike

27 October 2024
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Qosim Suleiman

The JAC of both unions said the strike action begins on Monday 28 October and continues indefinitely.

The non-academic staff unions of Nigerian universities have declared an indefinite nationwide strike over the continuous withholding of their members' four months' salaries since 2022.

The Joint Action Committee (JAC) of the Non-Academic Staff Union of Educational and Associated Institutions (NASU) and the Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU) disclosed this in a statement on Sunday.

The statement was jointly signed by SSANU National President Mohammed Ibrahim and NASU General Secretary Peters Adeyemi.

The two unions said the strike action begins on Monday, 28 October, and continues indefinitely.

JAC said the decision followed multiple ultimatums earlier issued and protests held to ensure that the government paid the withheld salaries without yielding positive results.

"We have exercised considerable and prolonged patience, allowing multiple deadlines to pass without receiving a satisfactory response to our demands by the Government," part of the statement reads.

"In view of this, this is to direct all our members in the universities and inter-university centres throughout the country to hold a joint congress in their respective campuses on Monday, 28th October 2024 and proceed on an indefinite, comprehensive and total strike action as no concession should be given in any guise."

