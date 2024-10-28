Liberia: House Speaker Koffa's Chief of Staff Is Dead

27 October 2024
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)
By Gerald C. Koinyeneh

Monrovia — House Speaker Cllr. J. Fonati Koffa has announced the passing of his Chief of Staff, Mrs. Helen Juah Senyon Howard, who died on Sunday afternoon.

In a Facebook post, Speaker Koffa shared, "It is with deep sadness that I inform you of the passing of our Chief of Staff, Mrs. Helen Juah Senyon Howard. She died Sunday afternoon." He continued, "Mrs. Howard was a dedicated and highly valuable member of my office staff. The news of her untimely death has left all of us in shock and sadness.

We send our sincere condolences to her family and loved ones. Helen, may God have mercy on your soul!" Mrs. Howard, who was appointed as Chief of Staff in February of this year, had recently returned from the United States on Saturday evening. Although the cause of her sudden death has not been officially disclosed, unconfirmed reports suggest she

