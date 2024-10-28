Nigeria: Calling Tinubu 'T-Pain' Is Mischievous, Says Presidency

Presidential spokesperson, Bayo Onanuga, has said his principal, President Bola Tinubu, was fully aware of the economic challenges being faced by Nigerians and was committed to providing relief, rejecting the claims that the President was indifferent to citizens' struggles.

Speaking on Channels Television's 'Sunday Politics' on Sunday night, Onanuga dismissed social media nicknames for Tinubu by netizens, such as 'T-pain', calling them mischievous.

"President Tinubu feels the pain of Nigerians and assures them that relief is on the horizon," he said. "Some have resorted to calling him 'T-pain' out of mischief, but he is not that. He's here to heal, not to hurt."

Onanuga's comments come amid criticism of Tinubu's economic reforms, particularly the removal of fuel subsidies and unification of foreign exchange rates, which have led to significant rises in the cost of living, including food and fuel prices.

However, the Presidential aide argued that the policies were necessary to "repair the economy" rather than cause hardship.

"The President has never shied away from acknowledging that Nigerians are going through difficult times.

"He is working tirelessly to provide relief and ensure that the nation moves towards a future of prosperity," Onanuga said.

Despite inflation and soaring living costs, Onanuga pointed to signs of economic growth and increased revenues as indicators of a brighter outlook.

"This is a painful transition, but it's part of a long-term strategy to stabilise and grow the economy," he added.

In recent months, Nigerians have staged protests, particularly from the middle class, calling for a reversal of some of the economic policies.

However, Onanuga reiterated that the administration remained committed to reforms it viewed as essential for sustainable growth.