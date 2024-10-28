Nigeria: Police Arrest Ex-Delta Councillor Over Kidnap Plot

28 October 2024
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Ochuko Akuopha

Asaba — Delta State Police Command, yesterday, confirmed the arrest of a two-time former councillor, one Mr. Okechhukwu, over his alleged involvement in a plot to kidnap a prominent member of the Abbi Community.

Police Public Relations Officer of the State Command, Mr. Bright Edafe, in a statement, said the suspect was arrested after the DPO of the Abbi division, Florence Onum, received credible intelligence that there was a plan to kidnap a prominent member of Abbi community.

Edafe said the DPO and operatives of the division, acting on the intelligence, embarked on a discrete investigation which led to the arrest of the former legislator on 21/10/2024 at about 7p.m.

The statement said: "The suspect stated that he was suspended from being a councillor. He further stated that he wanted to kidnap the said woman so that the local government would pay the ransom since he knew the woman was close to the council chairman.

"The suspect is in custody and the investigation is ongoing."

"The Commissioner of Police Delta State, Olufemi Abaniwonda reiterates the command's commitment to ensure that crime in the state is reduced so that residents and Deltans can sleep with their two eyes closed."

