Nigeria: Murder of Musician - Police Conclude Probe, Begins Trial of Implicated Inspector

·Enugu govt visits Igbo-Jah's family, says justice must prevail

The tragic incident involving the shooting of Enugu-based Ogene musician, Chikezie Nwamba, known as Igbo-Jah, has prompted swift action from the Enugu State Police Command's Criminal Investigation Department, CID.

Following the completion of their investigation into the matter, the police inspector implicated in the shooting, Insp. Ozonwanji Joseph is facing an orderly room trial as part of the disciplinary procedures established by the Nigeria Police Force.

Meanwhile, the Enugu State government, yesterday, paid a condolence visit to the family of the slain Ogene musician, popularly known as Igbo-Jah, at Ogui Nike Enugu, restating its determination to ensure that justice was served.

The events leading to this tragedy occurred on October 25, 2024, when Inspector Joseph, attached to the Anti-Cultism unit, allegedly acted recklessly, resulting in the death of Nwamba.

A statement by police spokesperson, Daniel Ndukwe said: "Consequently, the orderly room trial of the implicated Police Inspector, Ozonwanji Joseph, has commenced. This trial will facilitate the next course of action by the Nigeria Police Force's disciplinary procedures.

"The Commissioner of Police, Mr. Kanayo Uzuegbu, has ordered the immediate redeployment of the Officer in Charge of the Tactical Squad, Ekeleme Chidobe, to allow for a comprehensive review of the squad's operations.

"Mr. Kanayo reaffirms his commitment to ensuring that justice is done in the case and maintaining the highest standards of professionalism among all police officers in the state."

The government delegation led by the Secretary to the State Government, SSG, Prof. Chidiebere Onyia, and the Chief of Staff to the Governor, Victor Udeh, among other senior government officials, underscored the sanctity of human life in the state, saying it would not tolerate the killing of any Enugu citizen or resident.

Recall that Governor Peter Mbah had on Saturday taken to his social media handles to sympathise with Igbo-Jah's family and fans, noting that he had ordered full investigation into the untimely death of the artiste.

Addressing the elders of the family and the deceased's young children, Prof. Onyia said: "We have come as a delegation from Governor Mbah to the family to extend our deep condolences on the passing and brutal killing of your son, your brother and our brother. The governor has directed us to come and share in your deep pain and to deliver his message that we are going to make sure that justice is done.

"The state government will work with this family every step of the way because enough is enough. Every single life in Enugu counts, and for us to wake up to such a sad news is something that we will never take lightly.

"We appreciate the emotions because we see what is going on outside, but we want to importantly commend the eldest in the family and the rest of the family for how they have received us well as a government delegation. You have also shown that maturity in working with us."

"To the children, His Excellency is saying take heart. We will ensure that justice is served. That is one thing we can assure the family, we cannot sit down and fold our hands and allow such an incident to go without consequence.

Responding, the family representative and Igbo-Jah's elder brother, Chief Joseph Mba, said that Governor Mbah's dispositions since the unfortunate incident underscored the determination to ensure that justice is done.

"I want to appreciate our governor, Dr. Mbah for the way he has responded to this incident and for his determination to ensure that justice prevails.

"We are also counting on government's help towards the welfare and education of his children and family, two boys, one girl, and of course, his wife.

"But importantly, we want to thank the governor from the bottom of our hearts for the way he has shown human feeling and leadership on this matter. We have seen his determination to do things differently," he said.