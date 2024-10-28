Nigeria: Kogi, Others Urged to Withdraw Suit Challenging EFCC's Legality

28 October 2024
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Sonia Odigie

The Kogi State government and other states have been urged to withdraw suit challenging the constitutionality of the laws establishing the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and two other anti-graft agencies at the Supreme Court.

The apex court has reserved its judgement in the suit and said the date would be communicated to all parties.

The suit marked: SC/CV/178/2023 was originally filed by the Attorney-General of Kogi State before being joined by 15 others.

CREAP Africa Initiative, a civic group, in a statement, said the move if successful, could severely undermine Nigeria's longstanding fight against corruption.

The statement, signed by the group's Executive Director, Sylvanus Udoenoh, urged Nigerians to resist the move, saying the dismantling of the anti-graft agencies would only embolden corrupt actors.

"We demand that the state governments withdraw this case and reaffirm their commitment to anti-corruption efforts in the country "The timing of this legal challenge, following a Supreme Court judgment on local government autonomy, raises serious concerns about the motivations behind this action," the statement said.

