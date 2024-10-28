Nigeria: Many Feared Dead As Farmers, Herders Clash in Adamawa

28 October 2024
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Amina Abdullahi

Several people have been reportedly killed in a clash between herders and farmers in Kukta, Waltandi District in the Song Local Government Area of Adamawa State.

The incident occurred Sunday morning following a conflict that has been ongoing for several days.

The situation escalated when herders attacked multiple households, resulting in the death of five individuals.

Community members claimed many people were killed in the retaliation carried out but Daily Trust was unable to confirm this claim.

In response to the incident, authorities have deployed security forces to the affected area to restore normalcy and maintain law and order.

The police command in the state confirmed that security personnel have been sent to the area to apprehend those responsible for the violence.

The Commissioner of Police, Dankombo Morris, ordered the Homicide section of the State CID in Yola to conduct a thorough investigation into the alleged clash.

