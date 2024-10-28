Nigeria: Women Leaders Demand Gender Equity in Humanitarian Affairs Appointment

The Niger-Delta Progressive Women Worldwide, alongside other women's groups from the Niger-Delta, have voiced concerns over the recent appointment of Mr. Nentawe Yilwatda as Minister for Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Reduction by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, describing the decision as a missed opportunity for meaningful gender representation.

In a statement jointly by several groups, including the Niger-Delta Progressive Women Worldwide, Concerned Isoko Women in Abuja, Urhobo Progressive Women, and other women's and youth groups from across the Niger-Delta and made available by the group convener comrade Tarinabo Onazi, they expressed disappointment, highlighting the unique insights women bring to humanitarian and poverty issues, given their firsthand experience with these challenges.

"The appointment of a male minister overlooks the essential role women play in addressing poverty and crises that disproportionately affect them and their families," the statement stated.

The coalition underscored the importance of gender-sensitive leadership in roles that serve vulnerable populations, such as women and individuals living with disabilities.

They urged President Tinubu to consider the implications of his decision, especially with the 2027 general elections on the horizon, noting that support from women and disabled groups could prove critical to his administration's success.

The groups further argued that humanitarian affairs should not be treated as a political appointment, emphasizing the need for qualified, compassionate leadership.

"Women, particularly those with experience in humanitarian work, are well-positioned to lead these efforts and to help restore public confidence in the government's commitment to inclusivity," the coalition emphasized.

In closing, the coalition called on the President to reverse the appointment and prioritize qualified women for key leadership roles in humanitarian and poverty alleviation sectors, stressing that true progress requires inclusive representation.