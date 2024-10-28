Nigeria/South Africa: Siasia Confirms Talks With South African Clubs

28 October 2024
Leadership (Abuja)

Former Super Eagles head coach, Samson Siasia has revealed he is in talks with clubs in South Africa.

Siasia recently served out a five-year ban imposed by FIFA for breach of ethics.

The former international is looking to get his coaching career back on track following the lengthy absence.

The 57-year-old was recently linked with Nigeria National League (NNL), Mighty Jets.

He however disclosed a move to the South African League is on the card.

"We're talking with clubs in South Africa," he was quoted by SCORENigeria.

Siasia has twice handled the Super Eagles and led the country to glory with the Flying Eagles and the Olympic team.

He led Nigeria to finish runners-up behind a Lionel Messi-inspired Argentina and the 2005 U20 World Cup in the Netherlands.

Three years later, both teams clashed again in the Gold medal final of the Beijing Olympics with Siasia also in charge.

The former Super Eagles forward then won Olympics bronze at the Rio 2016 Olympics.

