Nigeria: Obasanjo to Wealthy Nigerians - Assist the Downtrodden

FORMER President Olusegun Obasanjo, yesterday, urged affluent Nigerians to assist in reducing the effects of the current economic hardship on the less privileged Nigerians.

Obasanjo made the call at the celebration of the 25th edition of the Omo Olowu Day celebration at the weekend, which was held at the Oba Odeleye Park, Oke-Sokori in Abeokuta.

The former president also tasked Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State to work with the Owu Kingdom in developing agriculture, trade, and business to ensure development and food sufficiency.

Speaking at the celebration, Governor Abiodun said his administration is committed to exploiting and enhancing the tourism potential in the state.

The governor said: "In support of this vision, our administration is steadfast in its commitment to developing tourism as part of our broader social, cultural, and infrastructural development initiatives.

"Our administration's focus extends to grassroots development, placing people at the heart of our building our future together agenda.

"This festival not only reminds us of our rich cultural heritage but also underscores essential values like communal harmony, love, and unity, which are as relevant today as ever.

"Our culture and tradition have not only defined us but have also inspired our pursuit of progress within our communities.

"Today, we celebrate not only our heritage but also the significant strides we have made as a state.

"Our administration welcomes collaboration from individuals, corporations, and private sectors in our mission to foster cultural enrichment and economic progress.

"This agricultural cooperative that Baba talked about is indeed a welcome development, and this administration is throwing its full weight of support behind that project."