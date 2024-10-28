Kenya: Activist Boniface Mwangi Freed with No Charges After Night in Jail

Capital FM
The State accused Boniface Mwangi of incitement (file photo).
28 October 2024
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Activist Bonface Mwangi has been freed after spending a night in jail with no charges preferred against him.

This follows his arrest on Sunday after he threatened to hijack the Standard Chartered Marathon by mobilizing the youth to occupy roads where the event was set to take place.

He was on Sunday traced to the Kamukunji police station after being arrested from his Machakos home.

He had  threatened to hijack the Standard Chartered Marathon by mobilizing the youth to occupy roads where the event was set to take place.

Mwangi had mobilized his followers to wear the hats with the national colors and  the national flag as part of their sports gear and carry placards castigating the President William Ruto administration.

Major roads had been blocked including Dagoretti Road Interchange, Southern Bypass/ Ngong Rod Interchange, and Southern Bypass/ Langata Road Interchange.

Other roads include the ICD turning point and Traffic diversion and the Southrn Bypass from Waityaki way to pave way for those participating in the marathon.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.