Nigeria: Basketball - Hoopers Begin Title Defence With Rout of Delta Force

Just as Coach Ogor Odaudu has promised, the Kingsmen delivered a 38-point win over their southern opponent 87-39 to record an impressive first game in the NBBF league.

Hoopers started strong with a 27-9 lead at the end of the first quarter and further extended it to 48-17 over Delta Force, who struggled from both ends of the floor.

The second half saw Rivers Hoopers finish as they started against Delta Force.

Ifeanyi Koko scored 18 points, six rebounds, four assists, and three steals to go with it. Koko also shot three-of-three from behind the arc and three-point line.

Meanwhile, the Most Valuable Player MVP of the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) Cup, Abel Offia, added 15 points, four assists, and two three-pointers in the game, while Patrick Abah shot 10 points, added four rebounds, and was faultless from the foul line.

Buchi Nwaiwu and Victor Mohammed both contributed from the boards, with eight and ten rebounds, respectively.

New signings make their mark

Samuel Sani, Rivers Hooper's new signing, also impressed in front of Edo State fans. The former High Flyers of Benin centre had 11 points from five to six field goals, which included three dunks in the game.

Samuel added four rebounds and made one of two from the line. It was also another impressive debut for Victor Sunday, who shot 8 points on 4-4 shooting, 6 assists, and 3 rebounds from the bench.

The Kingsmen will play the Oluyole Warriors in their next game on Monday at 10:30 a.m.