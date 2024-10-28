Nigeria Bow Out of FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup

Following a gutsy performance throughout their campaign, Nigeria bowed out of the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup on Saturday, 26 October after succumbing to a 2-0 loss to USA.

The Santiago de los Caballeros stadium played host to the quarter-final clash between the Nigeria and the USA where goals by Kennedy Fuller and Kimmi Ascanio ended what has been an exceptional run for the Nigerians at the global showpiece currently underway in the Dominican Republic.

Nigeria were the only African side remaining following the exit of Kenya and Zambia who both got eliminated in the group stages.

It was a rather unfortunate outing for the Nigerians who despite had most of the ball possession's share, were met by a well organised defensive wall of the US who pounced on the counter to edge the only remaining African nation.

Nigeria, along with Kenya and Zambia will draw inspiration and learnings from the competition ahead of Morocco's hosting of the tournament set to take place next year on African soil.