Nigeria Bow Out of FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup

27 October 2024
Confederation of African Football (Giza)

Following a gutsy performance throughout their campaign, Nigeria bowed out of the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup on Saturday, 26 October after succumbing to a 2-0 loss to USA.

The Santiago de los Caballeros stadium played host to the quarter-final clash between the Nigeria and the USA where goals by Kennedy Fuller and Kimmi Ascanio ended what has been an exceptional run for the Nigerians at the global showpiece currently underway in the Dominican Republic.

Nigeria were the only African side remaining following the exit of Kenya and Zambia who both got eliminated in the group stages.

It was a rather unfortunate outing for the Nigerians who despite had most of the ball possession's share, were met by a well organised defensive wall of the US who pounced on the counter to edge the only remaining African nation.

Nigeria, along with Kenya and Zambia will draw inspiration and learnings from the competition ahead of Morocco's hosting of the tournament set to take place next year on African soil.

Read the original article on CAF.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Confederation of African Football. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.