Nigeria: Gov Yusuf Swears in 44 Kano LG Chairmen

Kano state governor Abba Yusuf swore in the newly elected chairmen of 44 local governments on Sunday, who emerged winners during Saturday's election.

Also sworn in is the only female candidate and Chairperson of Tudun Wada Local Government area, Sa'adatu Salisu.

During the swearing-in ceremony held at the Kano State Government House, Governor Yusuf emphasised the importance of the election, which he said is in conformity with the Supreme Court judgment affirming the financial autonomy of the 774 Local Government Councils.

The Governor charged the newly elected chairmen to assume duty immediately and hit the ground running by effectively and efficiently discharging their duties and delivering the trust reposed on them by the electorates.

He admonished them to lead with the fear of Allah and be guided by the oath of office they had sworn to as they would give an account of their actions and inactions before their creators in the hereafter.

"As you may be all aware, in July this year, the Supreme Court of Nigeria delivered a landmark judgment affirming the financial autonomy of all the 774 local government councils in the country as a committed proponent of democracy and the rule of law.

"Our administration in the state immediately swung into action by activating the Kano State Independent Electoral Commission, KANSIEC for the conduct of the LG polls as guided by the extant law and proceeded with the dissolution of the Interim Management Committee.

"You may equally recall that when this administration took the mantle of leadership of the state, we resisted the temptation to dissolve the then-existing LG council we inherited, even though all of them were from the opposition party, All Progressives Congress, APC. Not only did we preserve them, we never denied them any of their entitlements.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"Today, 44 duly elected chairmen across the LG and 484 newly elected councillors. I congratulate the leadership and management of the Kano State Independent Electoral Commission, KANSIEC, for a thorough and good job done despite unnecessary distractions by politicians who tried to stall the process for their selfish interests.

"Let me also thank the good people of Kano State for coming out en masse to exercise their civic duty peacefully and orderly, devoid of malice.

"Let me seize this opportunity to call on the newly elected chairmen and councillors to lead with the fear of Allah and be guided by the oath of office as you will give account for your actions and inactions before your creator in the hereafter," Governor Yusuf said.

The Kano State Attorney General and Commissioner of Justice, Haruna Isa Dederi, administered the oath of office to the newly elected chairman at the African House chamber of the government house.

Earlier in a related development, the Chairman of the Kano State Independent Electoral Commission, KANSIEC, Prof. Sani Malumfashi, issued the certificate of return to the chairmen.

Prof. Malumfashi said the certificate certified them to be legitimate leaders of their local governments respectively.

The newly elected chairmen emerged after Saturday's Local Government elections, which saw six political parties, AA, AAC, Accord, ADC, APM, and NNPP, participate in the exercise.