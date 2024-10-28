Nigeria: Facility Deficit Threatens New School Curriculum

As Nigeria prepares to implement its revamped skills curriculum for basic education in January 2025, inadequate infrastructure and a lack of modern technology are threatening its effective execution.

With just two months remaining, LEADERSHIP gathered that critical facility shortages across schools have posed challenges to successful implementation, compounded by Prof. Tahir Mamman's recent sack as minister of education.

Earlier reports indicated that Nigeria is set to introduce 15 new trades into the primary education curriculum to enhance the skills of primary and junior secondary pupils.

This new curriculum includes a range of vocational trades such as basic digital literacy, IT and robotics, and sectors like building and construction, hospitality and leisure, garment making, and agriculture.

Mamman had announced that from October to December 2024, the government would focus on fine-tuning arrangements, including teacher training and infrastructure development, to ensure both private and public schools are ready for complete implementation by January.

However, a recent tour of several public and private primary schools in the Federal Capital Territory Abuja, and other states revealed significant gaps in infrastructure and access to modern technology, which will take considerable time to address.

LEADERSHIP's findings revealed that many schools currently need more classrooms, learning materials, and adequate support services, all of which threaten to undermine the objectives of this educational reform.

As the countdown continues, students and stakeholders emphasise the urgent need to address these facility-related issues to ensure the new curriculum can be effectively implemented.

During a visit to Junior Government Secondary School Kuchingoro, Abuja, our reporter noted the need for laboratories for practical sessions.

Similarly, at L.E.A Primary School, Wuse Zone 6, some pupils expressed a strong desire to learn skills but lamented the absence of basic amenities to incorporate the new trades.

Education experts and other stakeholders have urged the government to address these hurdles to ensure the programme's effectiveness and accessibility.

Chizuruoke Collins Ezem, an international educator from the UK, described introducing a skills curriculum in primary education as a positive and timely move.

He emphasised that it aligns education with the current needs of the workforce, equipping students with practical skills and fostering entrepreneurial thinking from an early age.

He, however, noted that its effectiveness will depend on consistent implementation and teacher training.

"Most schools currently lack adequate facilities for vocational training. Upgrading existing workshops, investing in modern equipment, and providing training for instructors should be prioritised to ensure the curriculum's success," Ezem stated.

Amosa Memunat, a student from Alhikmah University, expressed optimism about including subjects like robotics and hospitality, which she believes will provide practical skills relevant to the modern job market.

"The new curriculum aligns with my interests and strengths, allowing me to explore potential career paths. I'm particularly excited about the hands-on training and project-based learning, which will enhance my problem-solving skills and creativity.

"By acquiring these skills, I'll have an edge in the competitive job market, solving the problem of unemployment facing most youths in the country. Although there will be challenges, the pros outweigh the cons.

"Our school's facilities require significant upgrades to implement the new curriculum effectively. The existing labs and workshops lack the modern equipment, software, and tools for hands-on training. To fully benefit from this curriculum, our school needs investments in state-of-the-art facilities," she added.

Memunat further expressed a desire to see a well-equipped lab for robotics, IT, and engineering, as well as modern kitchens and practical spaces for hospitality training.

"Additionally, reliable internet connectivity and digital tools are essential for effective learning. Improving facility infrastructure will create an immersive learning environment, allowing us to gain practical experience and develop industry-standard skills.

"This will bridge the gap between theoretical knowledge and real-world application. Improving facility infrastructure will create an immersive learning environment, allowing us to gain practical experience and develop industry-standard skills," she added.

Emmanuella Afuraga of L.E.A Primary School shared her concerns about potential extra fees if the school were to introduce new skills training.

"It is pronounced that schools don't have the resources. I would like to see resources provided and properly maintained. Studying and learning skills simultaneously might be difficult and require extra hours at school."

Teachers also expressed excitement about introducing new subjects like IT, robotics, and bakery. They believe these skills will enhance students' employability but are concerned about needing more equipment, software, and trained staff.

Mr. David Ager, an Abuja-based teacher and parent, hailed the initiative and described it as good.

He said, "With the recent dismissal of the minister of education, I fear it may not be implemented effectively, given the challenges of continuity in governance in Nigeria."

Also, findings from public schools in the six geopolitical zones showed a need for more facilities for the programme's commencement.

Experts say a lot needs to be done if the new curriculum is to benefit the pupils.