Liberia/Sierra Leone: Kojo Starts Interim Coaching Tenure With Win Over Sierra Leone

28 October 2024
The Liberian Investigator (Monrovia)
By Edwin B. Dolo

Thomas Kojo has secured his first victory as interim coach of Liberia's national team.

Kojo's locally-based Lone Star squad defeated their Sierra Leonean counterparts 2-1 in the first leg of the African Nations Championship qualifiers at the Samuel Kanyon Doe Sports Complex.

He was appointed interim coach following the recent resignation of Mario Marinica, with his mandate running until December 2024, including crucial matches against Togo and Algeria in the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

The Lone Star got off to a strong start, opening the scoring in the third minute with a superb free-kick by Lawrence Kumeh.

Sierra Leone equalized 19 minutes later, as Soffian Kalokoh capitalized on a defensive error by Liberia to score in the 22nd minute. Liberia regained the lead in the 58th minute through an own goal by Alpha Kiabia.

The game turned in Liberia's favor shortly after, as Sierra Leone was reduced to 10 men when goalkeeper Francis Koroma was shown a red card for handling the ball outside the 18-yard box to stop a William Gibson effort.

Despite the numerical disadvantage, Sierra Leone continued pressing for an equalizer. Their efforts earned them a penalty in the fifth minute of added time after Liberian left-back Sabastin Teclar handled the ball to prevent a potential goal, resulting in his immediate red card.

However, Sierra Leone's Sallieu Tarawallie missed the penalty, much to the relief of Coach Thomas Kojo.

The return leg is scheduled for Friday, November 1, 2024, at the same venue. Liberia needs to avoid a 2-0 defeat to advance to the next round, where they would face Senegal.

Read the original article on Liberian Investigator.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 The Liberian Investigator. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.