Nigeria: Gov Nwifuru Approves New Minimum Wage for Ebonyi Workers

28 October 2024
Premium Times (Abuja)

The governor disclosed this on Sunday through a statement from his spokesperson.

Governor Francis Nwifuru of Ebonyi State has approved the payment of N75 000 as the minimum wage to civil servants in the state.

The announcement is contained in a statement signed by Monday Uzor, the spokesperson to the governor, in Abakaliki on Sunday.

Mr Nwifuru said that implementation of the new minimum wage would commence on Monday.

The governor said the decision followed a careful review of the current economic situation in the country, especially as it affects the workers.

According to him, the least paid civil servant on grade level 2 will enjoy a full minimum wage of 75,000 while from grade level three and above will get an increment of 40,000 across board.

He also announced the appointments of Obinna Ezenkwa and Uchenna Otuh, as general managers to pilot affairs of Umuoghara Pulverization Plant and Ezzamgbo pipe production factory respectively.

He said their appointment was in line with the state government's desire to bring in expertise to drive the industries.

He urged them to bring their expertise to bear in the service and called on "stakeholders" to support the new appointees to "prosper" the state.

