Ghana: Four Coys Donate Gh¢309,000 Items, Cheque for National Farmers' Day

Four companies have donated assorted items valued at GH¢ 309,000 and a cheque for GH¢ 35,000 to the Ministry of Food and Agriculture (MoFA) on Wednesday, as their contribution for this year's National Farmers' Day celebration.

The items, including spraying machine, fertiliser, natural organic soaps and insecticide, were donated by New Okaff Industries Limited, Rainbow Agro Sciences, Wynca Sunshine and Yara Ghana Limited, all in the agriculture value chain.

The Deputy Minister of MoFA in charge of Crops, Mr Yaw Frimpong Addo, who received the items and money on behalf of the ministry noted that the items received would be distributed to farmers on Farmers' Day this year.

He announced that this year's National Farmers' Day celebrations would be held in the Greater Accra Region in November due to the election in December on the theme "Building climate resilient agriculture for sustainable food and security."

Farmers' Day is celebrated annually on the first Friday of December.

He said the theme highlighted the challenges farmers faced due to climate change, adding that it would help address the pressing challenges posed by climate change in the country.

"There has been a long spell of droughts that destroyed a lot of farms and if you are faced with this phenomenon of climate change and you don't adopt climate-smart agriculture, then the future of your agriculture is gone and your people are going to suffer. So the theme flows very well with what we are going to do this year," the deputy minister said.

According to him this year's celebrations would see an influx of donations from both public and private sectors, providing essential food supplies to motivate farmers.

The deputy minister said an assessment team was currently on the ground, interviewing farmers and evaluating their practices to identify those who excel in various categories.

"This effort aims to reward the best performers in crop and livestock production, highlighting their contributions to food security," he said.

The deputy minister called on other companies in the agriculture value chain to go to the aid of farmers, adding that they contributed a lot to keep the country going.

The National Farmers' Day celebration, scheduled to take place in Accra, would also focus on district-level achievements.

The Commercial Director for New Okaff Industries, Mr Kwasi Boamah Adomako, emphasised that their support aims to motivate and recognise the efforts of hardworking farmers and fishermen in contributing to the economy.

He stressed the importance of supporting and appreciating farmers for their essential role in feeding the population

According to him, the gesture was to motivate and encourage hardworking farmers and fisher folks to continue to play their roles in the country's economy.

The Managing Director of YARA, Ms Theresa Randolph, added that the organisation was committed to financing the agricultural sector to enhance national development.