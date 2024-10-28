Liberian Women Cry for Peace

Dressed in their regular white t-shirts and white head ties all symbolizing peace, some concerned Liberian women have been crying for peace in the wake of the current crisis at the House of Representatives.

Holding placards with several inscriptions but with one message that they want the peace of the Country to be maintained, the mothers of the land stood in the sun for hours at their usual fish market area and appealed to their lawmakers to reconcile their differences and put the peace of the Country above everything else.

Speaking to our reporters, Korpo K. Dennis stated that they are troubled and dissatisfied about the manner and form in which things are proceeding at the National Legislature specifically, the House of Representatives. According to her, other countries are washing what is unfolding in Liberia and it is unfair to the ordinary people especially those who suffered to help sustained and maintained the over 20 years of uninterrupted peace of the land.

"We expect them to set the example because they are the highest decision-making body of the country but the way in which they are doing things, we are not pleased," she blasted.

Ma Korpu worried that in the wake of the crisis should anything to the contrary happens, it will jeopardize the peace of the land and will mainly affect the women and children something she do not pray to happen due to the ugly past which they experienced over the years.

Madam Dennis speaking more about the crisis, argued that the speaker was elected and as such, the other lawmakers on Capitol Hill opting to have him removed should respect the rules and not to involve into acts that have the propensity to cause chaos or violence amongst the people.

"We will continue our advocacy until the right thing is done for our children ", we beg them to govern us well and not to fight over power", she re-emphasized.

Meanwhile, As the crisis continues, both parties remain resolved on their respective positions while Civil Society organizations and other stakeholders are now engaging the process through dialogues and consultations in order to protect the peace of the country.

