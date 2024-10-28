Nigeria's Flying Eagles Qualify for Wafu B U20 Final, Secure Afcon Ticket

The Flying Eagles will face Ghana in the final on Wednesday, aiming to defend their title and make Nigeria proud

Nigeria's U20 team, the Flying Eagles, staged another thrilling comeback to defeat Niger Republic 3-1 at the Stade de Kegue in Lomé on Sunday.

The victory helped them secure a spot in the WAFU B U20 Championship final and a ticket to the 2025 Africa U20 Cup of Nations.

The victory also marked a crucial step in the Flying Eagles' title defence, which they won in Niamey two years ago.

Coach Aliyu Zubairu's team will face Ghana in the final on Wednesday.

Determined display

The Flying Eagles' determination was evident as they took to the field.

Niger Republic took an early lead in the ninth minute, but the seven-time African champions remained unruffled.

They dominated the game, scoring three impressive goals. Clinton Jephta equalised in the 35th minute with a stunning strike from outside the box, following an impressive interchange of passes among Kparobo Arierhi, Abba Maigari, and Nasiru Salihu.

Jephta scored again 13 minutes into the second half, putting Nigeria ahead.

Goalkeeper Ifeanyi Harcourt made excellent saves to maintain Nigeria's advantage. Olalekan Alonge sealed the win with a third goal in added time.

Nigeria Football Federation President Ibrahim Musa Gusau praised the team's fighting spirit. "We believe they have what it takes to go all the way and successfully defend their title against Ghana."

Cash motivation

Going into the semi-final clash, the Flying Eagles received a significant morale boost from well-meaning Nigerians.

Deputy Senate President Barau Jibrin donated N2 million, while Super Eagles midfielder Wilfred Ndidi, a Flying Eagles alumnus, showered his blessings with N5 million.

Other notable donors included Frank Peters, Chairman of Crystal Sapphire Ltd (N1.5 million with a pledge of another sum if they defeat Niger Republic), Victor Apugo (N1 million with a promise of N2 million more), and Mavlon FC Chairman Barrister Kenneth Agadugba (N2 million with a pledge of N12 million if they reach the final).

Additionally, a senior NFF staff member and an anonymous donor contributed N1 million and N1.5 million, respectively.

The Flying Eagles will face Ghana in the final on Wednesday, aiming to defend their title and make Nigeria proud.