Liberia: Ganta City Mayor Forges Partnership With Ivorian Counterparts

Ganta — Ganta City Mayor Samuel Saye Hardt has concluded a two-day working visit to neighboring Côte d'Ivoire to build a strong partnership and strengthen international connections between Ganta and the Ivorian city of Danané.

The visit aimed to establish and fortify a collaborative bond between the two cities and their people.

Danané, a sub-prefecture and the seat of Danané Department in Tonkpi Region, Montagnes District, lies about 25 kilometers east of the Liberian border (Loguatuo town in Nimba County) and is home to more than 131,000 residents. The city hosted Liberian refugees who fled during Liberia's civil war in the early 1990s. To this day, many Liberians continue to reside in Danané, having established roots there.

Mayor Hardt's visit marks the beginning of an inter-city relationship that seeks to foster collaboration across various fronts.

Danané's Deputy Mayor, Mr. Patricé Gué Lekpeá, received Mayor Hardt and his delegation with a warm welcome. On behalf of Mayor Kalifa Lanciné Diabaté and the people of Danané, he extended best wishes to his visitors and expressed their readiness to work with their Liberian counterparts to promote peace, security, and trade between the two cities.

Deputy Mayor Lekpeá noted that the visit would strengthen the friendship and ties between not only the two cities but also between Liberia and Côte d'Ivoire.

"We are delighted to host you on behalf of the people of Danané. Côte d'Ivoire and Liberia share a deep connection, and this visit will reinforce the friendship between our cities and nations," he said.

The two leaders agreed to collaborate on joint initiatives focused on capacity-building and to work closely on projects that will benefit both cities.

Mayor Hardt expressed gratitude to Danané officials for their warm reception and willingness to work on initiatives that would benefit the two cities.

"The reception we've received has been truly heartwarming," Mayor Hardt stated, thanking the people of Danané for their long-standing support of Liberians, particularly during the civil conflict when many sought refuge in Côte d'Ivoire.

Governor of Danané, Mr. Haoutou N'Guessan Vincent, praised the Liberian delegation for taking the lead in fostering a sister-city relationship, calling the visit a "milestone for cross-border cooperation" between Liberia and Côte d'Ivoire.

Further emphasizing the significance of the visit, Governor Vincent noted that it was the first official meeting between the leaders of Ganta and Danané, symbolizing a major step toward peace and unity between the two cities and countries.

In celebration of the new partnership between Danané and Ganta, the Ganta Old-Timers Sports Association (GOTA) and Danané's Nimba FC faced off in a friendly match at the Municipal Stadium in Danané, Côte d'Ivoire.