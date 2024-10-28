Liberia: Environmental Eyes Calls for Establishment of Environmental Court in Liberia

The Environmental Eyes and Consultancy Firm (EECAF) has issued a formal call for the establishment of a dedicated environmental court in Liberia. Following an extensive investigation, EECAF noted a significant gap in the Act establishing Liberia's Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), highlighting the need for a specialized court to handle environmental cases in line with both national and international frameworks.

According to EECAF, the establishment of an environmental court is essential for addressing Liberia's environmental challenges, as it aligns with international laws and domestic legal requirements. Citing the Rio Declaration on Environment and Development, EECAF pointed out that Principle 10 of the declaration urges states to ensure public access to information, judicial proceedings, and remedies in environmental matters. This principle is reinforced by treaties like the Aarhus Convention, which emphasizes public participation and access to justice in environmental decision-making.

"An environmental court would provide a dedicated platform for addressing cases related to pollution, deforestation, and resource exploitation," said Matthew Sieh Wisseh, Executive Director of EECAF. "This specialized court would ensure that such cases are adjudicated by judges with the necessary expertise, allowing for more informed and effective decisions that take complex scientific data and environmental impacts into account."

EECAF further noted that Liberia's Environmental Protection Act of 2002 includes provisions for establishing an environmental court, yet the lack of such a court has hindered effective enforcement of the law. Part V of the Act, which deals with enforcement and control, explicitly outlines the need for a judicial body that can uphold environmental laws and address violations.

The absence of an environmental court has also affected public trust in the judicial system, according to EECAF. Many communities suffering from environmental degradation currently have limited options for redress, leading to a sense of powerlessness and disenfranchisement. A dedicated environmental court would provide these communities with a legitimate platform to seek justice and align Liberia's legal framework with international norms for environmental justice.

In its appeal, EECAF called on the EPA to draft and submit an act to the 55th Legislature to establish the court, in accordance with the EPA Act. The organization believes that the creation of an environmental court would enhance the enforcement of Liberia's environmental laws and fulfill international commitments to protect the environment, promoting sustainable development and safeguarding the rights of future generations.

"This is a critical step toward ensuring environmental justice in Liberia," Wisseh stated.