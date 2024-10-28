Liberia: Ministry of Information Undergoes Major Renovation to Restore Dilapidated Facilities

The Ministry of Information, Cultural Affairs and Tourism (MICAT) has embarked on a major renovation of its building. The renovation, under the supervision of Jerelinmek Piah, aims to reverse the dilapidated nature of the building and provide a decent workspace for its users and employees.

On Thursday afternoon, October 24, 2024, our reporter visited the ministry, touring the entire facility from bottom to top to observe the ongoing upgrades.

During the tour, The Liberian Investigator noted a completely new roof being installed on the building, with high-quality zinc replacing the old materials, giving the ministry a refreshed look visible from across Monrovia.

Johnny S. Tarkpah, the Deputy Minister for Administration at MICAT, revealed that Minister Piah's administration inherited the ministry in a severely dilapidated state, with major parts and departments in dire need of repair. He highlighted the urgency of addressing these issues to present a more professional and functional image of the information arm of the Liberian government.

Workers reroofing the entire building

Our reporter observed significant extension work on the top floor of the building on all four sides. However, the main newsroom of the Liberia News Agency (LINA), housed within the ministry, remains in poor condition, with a flooded floor, damaged ceilings, and inadequate office furniture due to leaks.

The general bathroom for ministry employees is also out of use because of its deplorable condition. A complete renovation of the bathroom is necessary for it to serve staff members and visiting officials comfortably.

Additionally, the central studio, essential for the ministry's broadcasting operations, is in a state of neglect, lacking chairs, desks, and broadcasting equipment. According to ministry authorities, the studio was operational before the Liberian Civil War but has since deteriorated, with no efforts by past administrations to restore it.

The exterior of MICAT is another area in need of attention. The building's walls appear aged and unattractive, with the red, white, and blue paint--symbolic of the Republic of Liberia--now faded and dull. This appearance misrepresents an entity that serves as the official information arm of the country.

The building suffered several leakages

In an interview at his office, Deputy Minister Tarkpah said, "This place has been in ruins for many years, even before the immediate past administration." He noted that for decades, the ministry received minimal attention, leading to its current state of disrepair.

"The place was completely dilapidated when we took over," he added. He explained that the senior management team, led by Minister Piah, is working within the constraints of the ministry's limited budget to undertake critical repairs.

He mentioned that President Joseph Nyuma Boakai has acknowledged the challenges facing the ministry and instructed the Ministry of Finance and Development Planning to provide funding. However, Deputy Minister Tarkpah disclosed that no funds have yet been allocated. "We can't sit idly because the President's intervention has not materialized, so we reached out to partners, and by God's grace, we are making steady progress."

Tarkpah disclosed that the ministry has only one government vehicle assigned to the Minister, while other ministers and directors lack vehicles, air conditioners, and office chairs. "This ministry does not even have an operational vehicle," he noted. "But despite these challenges, we are moving forward with support from our partners under the leadership of Minister Piah."

He further disclosed that the reroofing project of the ministry will be completed by next week, with an estimated cost of over $40,000 USD. The primary structural renovations, which he said cost over $200,000 USD, remain unfunded. To address this, the ministry engaged a private contractor to pre-finance the work while the management team appeals to state-owned enterprises (SOEs) for funding support.

A Call for MICAT's Right to Defend Its Budget

Deputy Minister Tarkpah emphasized that MICAT has historically been denied the opportunity to defend its proposed budget before the national legislature, unlike other government ministries, agencies, and commissions. Instead, the ministry has operated on an imposed budget.

"We don't have a say in how our budget is structured," he explained. "After we submit our proposed budget to the Ministry of Finance and Development Planning, we don't get invited to defend it before the legislature."

Tarkpah expressed hope that MICAT would be given the opportunity to present its budget needs to lawmakers in the 2025 budget session. He believes this will allow the ministry to secure the resources needed to address the pressing challenges it faces.