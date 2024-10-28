Liberia: 'Liberia's Future Depends On Liberians'

At Cuttington University's Graduate School of Global Affairs and Public Policy lecture series on Friday, October 25, 2024, Dr. Rudolph Bropleh, Vice President of the Graduate and Professional Studies program, echoed a powerful message delivered by the U.S. Ambassador: Liberia's path forward rests in the hands of Liberians. The ambassador's address underscored the need for self-reliance, institutional strength, and community engagement, which Dr. Bropleh referred to as a "timely call to action" for Liberia's leaders and citizens alike.

"The U.S. Ambassador highlighted a vital principle," said Dr. Bropleh, recounting the ambassador's remarks. "Democracy is only as strong as the institutions that sustain it. This is the key for us as Liberians: we need to commit to building institutions that are anchored in integrity, accountability, and transparency."

Dr. Bropleh explained that strong institutions are essential to Liberia's development, calling attention to the qualities necessary for their success -- effective leadership, adherence to process, and accountability to the public. "In Liberia, we have to focus on cultivating institutions that not only serve the public but also operate with transparency and hold themselves accountable. Strong institutions don't just happen; they require deliberate action, responsibility, and the willingness to uphold standards."

Meanwhile, the U.S. Ambassador, Mark Toner served as the guest lecturer, delivering a talk on "Navigating U.S. Foreign Policy in West Africa: Strategic Adaptation to Political Shifts in Mali, Niger, and Burkina Faso in the Context of Great Power Competition."

Reflecting on the importance of local ownership, Dr. Bropleh agreed with the ambassador's assertion that Liberia must forge partnerships that align with its best interests, rather than relying on external powers to dictate its course. "The ambassador pointed out something we often overlook: Liberia must look after Liberia's interests. America will always prioritize American interests, and we need to be as self-assured in doing what benefits Liberia. Whether that involves partnering with China, the U.S., or other allies, the focus should be on what best supports Liberia's future."

Dr. Bropleh's message emphasized the importance of stepping up to the responsibilities placed on leaders, whether in government, education, or other institutions. He urged Liberians to take accountability seriously, especially those with leadership roles. "If Liberia fails, it is because we have failed. If it succeeds, it is because we have worked together to make it succeed. Leaders should only appoint those who are ready to step up and drive Liberia forward."

The event, which served as the inaugural session of a new lecture series at Cuttington University, featured several notable attendees, including Dean Elias Shoniyin and Dr. Romelle Horton, President of Cuttington University. Attended by a cross-section of students and faculty, as well as prominent diplomats, ministers, and professors, the lecture emphasized extending education beyond traditional classrooms and integrating real-world perspectives.

"Our goal is to ensure that the university actively engages with the community," Dr. Bropleh remarked. "Education doesn't just take place in classrooms, it happens through our interactions, our community involvement, and our ability to bring these perspectives into the academic environment. Today's event was about encouraging these opportunities for community and university engagement, allowing us to deepen the learning experience."

Dr. Bropleh praised the ambassador's appearance at the university, noting that having the U.S. Ambassador inaugurate the lecture series lent a profound significance to the discussion. "The ambassador's presence reminded us of the global community's investment in Liberia and the importance of stepping up to fulfill our own potential."

As Liberia faces a critical juncture, Dr. Bropleh's reflections emphasized the necessity of national self-reliance and the power of collective responsibility. As he noted, "This message is one we must take to heart. Liberia's future truly depends on Liberians, and we must rise to that responsibility together."

Elias Shoniyin, Dean of the School of Global Affairs and Policy at Cuttington University's School of Graduate and Professional Studies, highlighted that the public lecture series, titled "Navigating U.S. Foreign Policy in West Africa: Strategic Adaptation to Political Shifts in Mali, Niger, and Burkina Faso in the Context of Great Power Competition," aims to address key issues shaping both Africa and the global stage.

Shoniyin noted that recent political shifts in these West African countries have raised critical questions among policymakers, analysts, and citizens. "With shifting alliances, emerging local dynamics, and the growing influence of other global players, the United States faces complex challenges as well as new opportunities to refine its foreign policy approach in Africa," he remarked.

"For us at Cuttington University, discussions like these are invaluable," Shoniyin added. "We are part of an interconnected world where the lines between local and global affairs continue to blur. The political transformations unfolding in West Africa and the U.S. response to them call for adaptability, resilience, and thoughtful diplomacy. This lecture challenges us to critically examine these changes, ask probing questions, and consider various perspectives. Ambassador Toner's experience provides us with a unique perspective to better understand these complex issues."

He concluded with confidence, saying, "I am certain that today's discussion will leave us with a deeper understanding of current affairs in West Africa and a broadened view of the U.S. role in promoting stability amid the complex dynamics of our globalized world."

"As we launch this lecture series, let's keep our minds open, our questions sharp, and our enthusiasm high, as is the tradition here at Cuttington."