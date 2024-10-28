Nigeria: Many People Trapped in Abuja Collapsed Building

27 October 2024
Leadership (Abuja)
By Igho Oyoyo

An unconfirmed number of people were trapped in a building that collapsed in the Sabon Lugbe community of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) late yesterday.

It was gathered that the building, said to be under construction, collapsed at about 5pm, prompting calls for immediate intervention from relevant government agencies and emergency responders.

Sympathisers and emergency workers were on site working to rescue those caught beneath the rubble.

Witnesses at the scene demanded urgent additional support to aid ongoing rescue efforts.

An eyewitness who did not want his name mentioned said, "No fewer than 40 persons are currently trapped in a collapsed building that occurred in the Sabon Lugbe area of the FCT. People are under this rubble."

When contacted, the spokesman of the FCT Emergency Management Department, Nkechi Isa, she said they were awaiting the rescue team to update them on the number of people trapped.

"I cannot confirm if 40 people were trapped until the rescue team updates us. When that is done, I will let you know, please," she said.

At the time of filing this report, people around the area were trying to rescue the victims while awaiting the government's emergency agencies.

