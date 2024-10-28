Nigeria: Air Chief Tasks Personnel On Physical, Mental Fitness

27 October 2024
Leadership (Abuja)
By Tarkaa David

Chief of the Air staff (CAS), Air Marshal Hasan Abubakar, has tasked personnel on physical and mental fitness for operational efficiency, saying they were critical components of the military profession.

Abubakar spoke at the third quarter 2024 Route March of the Nigerian Air Force in Abuja yesterday.

He said the route march was not just a routine activity but an integral part of military tradition designed to maintain physical fitness, mental alertness and camaraderie among personnel.

He added that the exercise was also designed as a 'Show of Force' to remind everyone of their readiness as a military force.

"The exercise we just undertook is a demonstration of the dedication, resilience and discipline that define the Nigerian Air Force.

"It is a reminder of the importance of physical and mental readiness in our line of duty.

"Our fitness is a critical component of our operational effectiveness, and as we face the evolving security challenges of our nation, we must continuously sharpen our readiness for the task ahead," he said.

The air chief expressed sadness with the death of five personnel of NAF in a road crash on their way to represent the country at the African Military Games 2024 in Abuja.

He said the achievements of the route March reinstated the need for all personnel to imbibe an attitude of keeping fit to keep pace with the demands of their jobs.

He said he had approved the construction of a modern gym in SOC and directed that the status of gyms in all NAF units be enhanced to provide the basis for required interventions for the personnel's benefit.

