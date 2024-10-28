Nigeria: Abia First Lady Raises Hope of Sickle Cell Patients

Wife of Abia State governor, Mrs. Pricillia Otti, has given cash grants for medical expenses and health insurance of sickle cell patients in the state.

She said at this year's sickle cell anaemia programme themed; "Hope Through Progress: Advancing Sickle Cell Care Globally, in Umuahia on Friday, that, "My office will continue to work closely with the ministry of health to develop and implement practical strategies that enhance sickle cell awareness, prevention and care in Abia State."

Speaking on the theme of the programme, she said it underscored the need for the global community to adopt advancements in the care of sickle cell patients to improve their lives.

The commissioner for health, Enoch Uche, said the patients should have frequent malaria treatment as the illness exacerbates symptoms of the disease.

Contributing, the non-communicable diseases focal person, Uko Okorocha, explained that the disease poses significant challenges for patients and their families.

He said the event was aimed at drawing attention to the challenges faced by the patients and their caregivers, and celebrating the progress made in finding cure and improving their care standards globally.

Two patients, Victoria Akujobi and Ugonma Ohaeri, shared their experiences detailing the difficulties they face, including stigma from healthcare providers and employers.

They urged the public, caregivers and employers to end discrimination against patients, calling for empathy and better support in their daily lives.