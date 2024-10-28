Nigeria: Matriarch of Igbinedion Family, Rosaline Agbonlahor, Dies At 95

The Igbinedion family of Igbanke in Orhiomwon local government area of Edo State has announced the death of its matriarch, Mrs Rosaline Agbonlahor Igbinedion (nee Aisagbonhin).

Mrs Igbinedion, according to a statement by her children, died on Sunday, October 20, 2024, after a brief illness. She was aged 95.

The statement said: "In her prime, she was a nurse at the Igbanke General Hospital, Igbanke. On retirement, she went into catering business which she pursued with an unmatched sense of duty and humaneness.

"The late Mrs Igbinedion was renowned for her philanthropic activities, social engagements, love for education and humanity, peace building capacity and commitment to progressive ideologies.

"She was an ardent Christian all through her life and a practicing Anglican who faithfully participated in the programmes of the Church both at the local congregation in Oligie, Igbanke and beyond.

"Left to mourn her are barrister Joseph Igbinedion, first Head of the department of Mass Communication at Auchi Polytechnic, Auchi, and later joined the United Nations in Nairobi, Kenya; Ms Lucy Igbinedion, a teacher; Mr Duke Igbniedion, a renowned sculptor and Mr Augustine Igbinedion, among others. Burial arrangements will soon be announced by the family.