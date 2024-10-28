Nigeria: Seven Tips On Essential First Aid Supplies

ADHESIVE BANDAGES

Adhesive bandages, commonly known as plasters, are essential for covering small cuts, blisters, or abrasions. Include a variety of sizes to cater to different wound sizes.

ANTISEPTIC SOLUTION OR WIPES

Antiseptic solutions or wipes are essential for cleaning wounds and preventing infection. Include a bottle of antiseptic solution like hydrogen peroxide or povidone-iodine, or individually wrapped antiseptic wipes. Remember to check the expiration dates and replace them when necessary.

TWEEZERS, SCISSORS AND SAFETY PINS

Tweezers are handy for removing splinters, foreign objects, or insect stingers from the skin. Look for tweezers with a fine tip for precision. Scissors with blunt ends are useful for cutting tape, clothing, or trimming bandages.

DISPOSABLE GLOVES

Disposable gloves are essential for protecting yourself and the injured person from contamination. They provide a barrier against bodily fluids and reduce the risk of infection.

PAIN RELIEVERS AND MEDICATIONS

Include over-the-counter pain relievers such as paracetamol (or infant paracetamol for children), aspirin (not to be given to children under 16), or ibuprofen for managing minor aches, pains, and fever.

MEDICAL CREAMS

Skin rash cream, such as hydrocortisone or calendula. Cream or spray to relieve insect bites and stings as well as antiseptic cream are very useful to have.

THERMOMETER

A digital thermometer is essential for monitoring body temperature accurately. It can help determine whether someone has a fever, which is a common symptom of various illnesses.

Culled from:https://www.healthwatchlincolnshire.co