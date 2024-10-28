Uganda: Death Toll in Kigoogwa Fuel Tanker Fire Rises to 26

Police have said the number of people who died in a fire that broke out after an explosion of a fuel tanker at Kigogwa along the Kampala- Bombo has reached 26.

Police spokesperson, Kituuma Rusoke told journalists on Monday that whereas by the close of business on Sunday , the death toll was still at 24, two more victims have since passed on.

"By yesterday evening, two more victims died at Kiruddu hospital to bring the death toll to 26," Kituuma said.

He said of the 26, 20 are males and six are females.

On Sunday, government started the process of handing over bodies of the deceased to their close families after conducting DNA tests to enable them identify the victims.

Rusoke said since the bodies had been burnt beyond recognition, police needed DNA examination to help identify them and the relatives.

He said so far, 22 bodies have been taken by the deceased's relatives with only four still remaining.

Government recently announced that affected families will receive shs1 million for those receiving treatment and shs5 million to each of those that lost loved ones.

Police are still investigating circumstances under which the fuel tanker exploded after being involved in an accident burning a number of people who had come to siphon fuel.

Many other victims were caught up in the fire that also gutted the nearby businesses, including shops in Kigoogwa town.

It has been reported that the fire stemmed from a nearby charcoal stove.