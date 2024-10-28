Nigeria: Sports Facility Expert, Ebi Egbe, Calls for Tax Incentives On Sports Infrastructure

Sports Facility Expert, Ebi Egbe, has advocated for tax incentives to companies that specialise in construction of sports infrastructure to attract more funding.

Egbe who is the CEO of Monimichelle Sports Facilities Construction Limited, Nigeria's leading stadium turf expert, offered this as way out of the many poor sports infrastructures in the continent.

Speaking at the two-day Africa Football Business Summit in Nairobi Kenya at the weekend, Egbe stressed that improving football infrastructure in Africa requires a multi-faceted approach that involves investment, policy changes, and grassroots development.

The Monimichele CEO listed key strategies to achieve this objective include; 1. Government and Corporate Investment; Public-Private Partnerships; Tax incentives; and Sports Grants.

With practical onsite experience, Egbe, listed the tax incentives as very crucial in getting the desired result.

He listed how taxes on sports equipment have slowed the growth of facilities and made costs of construction to spiral out of control.

"When you look at the custom duties paid on a 40feet container in some countries, it is really outrageous and makes costs of providing facilities to go up. Those involved in sports facilities needs tax breaks or incentives to attract more funding for the sports sector," stressed Egbe.

He also advocated government partnerships with corporations and private investors to build and maintain modern football facilities, including stadiums, training grounds, and academies.

"Many African stadiums are outdated. Renovating existing stadiums and ensuring they meet international standards is crucial for hosting both local and international tournaments."

The Monimichele CEO also insisted that African countries must begin to identify

the football playing surfaces that best suit their environments.

"As Africans, we must identify what playing surface works for our continent because of our extreme weather conditions."

Egbe caution that Africa must avoid situations of becoming dumping ground for 100 per cent SBR infill synthetic turf pitches that legislation in Europe have banned.

"Right now, Europe is on a six-year phase out period of such turfs. They are already two years into it. Africa should therefore avoid becoming dumping ground for such rejected playing surfaces."

He also called for good maintenance culture for sports facilities in the continent.

"Lack of maintenance and sustainability of football infrastructures all around African is a major impediment to the growth of the game in the continent. We must change our attitude towards maintenance most especially at the grassroots level which is the cradle of talent generation."

As an experienced FIFA certified groundsman, Egbe, stressed on the importance of the sprinkler system on football pitches.

"While synthetic turf pitches don't require the same level of watering as natural grass, sprinklers still play an important role in maintaining these surfaces and enhancing the safety and quality of play.

"Sprinklers on synthetic turf pitches are extremely essential in temperature management, enhancing playability, preventing injuries, and prolonging the pitch's lifespan, all of which contribute to a safer and higher-quality football experience."